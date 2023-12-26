BitShares (BTS) 1-Day Volume Hits $124,345.01

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $12.92 million and $124,345.01 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002094 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001438 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

