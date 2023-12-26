BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.48

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.48 and last traded at $115.39, with a volume of 50887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlueLinx

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 50.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in BlueLinx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 488,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.