Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 156.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 813,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.