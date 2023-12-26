Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRE opened at C$12.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.25. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$11.06 and a 1-year high of C$15.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.80 million during the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

