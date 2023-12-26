Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
