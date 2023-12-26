Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 21,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
Capstone Mining Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86.
Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter.
Capstone Mining Company Profile
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
