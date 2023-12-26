Cardano Trading Up 5.8% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Cardano has a total market cap of $21.41 billion and approximately $853.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.18 or 0.05254886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00103582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002138 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,484,376,264 coins and its circulating supply is 35,356,942,229 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

