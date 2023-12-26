Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CRLFF stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

