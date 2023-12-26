Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
CRLFF stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.
About Cardinal Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.