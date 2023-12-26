CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 8,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

