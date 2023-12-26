CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CareCloud stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 8,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.
About CareCloud
