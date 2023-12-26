Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.23 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $44.23 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 521,600,555 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 521,554,027 with 463,323,914 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.77028544 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,129,360.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.