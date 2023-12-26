Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
