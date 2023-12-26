Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on January 12th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $303.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.18. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
