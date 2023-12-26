Chromia Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $133.38 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.



Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 787,434,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

