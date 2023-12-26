Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $930.59

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $930.59 and last traded at $925.26, with a volume of 17330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $910.10.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

