Coin98 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.13 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. Coin98 has a market cap of $205.22 million and $55.13 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003089 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025662 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,555,455 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

