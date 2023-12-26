Comparing Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) & Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Genting Malaysia Berhad pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $8.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vail Resorts pays out 152.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Genting Malaysia Berhad and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 8.00% 16.28% 3.75%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts $2.89 billion 2.90 $268.15 million $5.39 40.98

This table compares Genting Malaysia Berhad and Vail Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genting Malaysia Berhad and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genting Malaysia Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 1 3 3 0 2.29

Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Genting Malaysia Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Genting Malaysia Berhad on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services. The Properties segment is involved in the development and sale of land and properties, as well as letting of apartment units; and property investment and management activities. It also engages in the operation of casinos; and provision of information technology and consultancy services. In addition, the company provides investment, marketing, private debt securities issuance, training, administrative, show agency, condotel, golf resort, cable car and related support, creative and art, project and construction management, offshore financing, karaoke, payment and collection agency, loyalty programme, garbage collection and disposal, sewerage, investment trading, reinsurance, and resort management services. Further, it offers electricity supply, water, liquefied petroleum gas, and other services at Genting Highlands; operates sportsbooks; owns and operates aircraft; owns sea vessels; researches and develops software; and operates a video lottery facility. The company was formerly known as Resorts World Bhd. Genting Malaysia Berhad was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

