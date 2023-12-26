Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $680.78 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $680.78 million and approximately $63.91 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,357.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00173640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.42 or 0.00541765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.10 or 0.00411126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00116925 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,555,347,861 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,555,127,386.2332478 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19471012 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $58,652,037.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

