Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 16th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 431.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,569,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

