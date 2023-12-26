Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.53. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$30.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.02.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

