CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.17

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $9.17 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

