CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 1.6%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 167,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 293,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

CynergisTek Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of CynergisTek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of CynergisTek worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

