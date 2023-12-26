Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Down 3.5%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88). Approximately 268,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 397,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.91).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Destiny Pharma Price Performance
Destiny Pharma Company Profile
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
