Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.90

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 173171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

