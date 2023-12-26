Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 17th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of -194.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.
Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
