Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

DX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 783,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,437. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $720.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 92,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 98,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,149 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

