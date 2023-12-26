Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

