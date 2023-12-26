Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 87.4% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 87.4% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $57.68 million and $715,101.71 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006835 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,904,486 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

