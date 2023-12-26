Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $879.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
