Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $879.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

