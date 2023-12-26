ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Down 1.4%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 39,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 471,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
ESGL Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.
ESGL Company Profile
ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESGL
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.