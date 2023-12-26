ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Down 1.4%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 39,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 471,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

ESGL Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

