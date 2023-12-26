Ethereum (ETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.64 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Ethereum has a market cap of $267.55 billion and approximately $10.64 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,226.20 or 0.05257142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00103379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002155 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,899 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

