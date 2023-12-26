Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 1.2%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 56,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 31,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.