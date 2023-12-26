Everscale (EVER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.25 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $64.16 million and $3.25 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,040,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

