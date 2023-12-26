Fei USD Market Cap Achieves $12.38 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $179,001.09 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,479.83 or 1.00040892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010665 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00185114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,453,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,026 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

