Fetch.ai Achieves Market Capitalization of $605.17 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $605.17 million and approximately $204.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00101388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00026599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001188 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,408,869 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

