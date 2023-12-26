Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Financial 15 Split Stock Performance
Financial 15 Split stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.80. 217,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$313.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.76. Financial 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
