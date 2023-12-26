First Bancorp (FBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

FBNC opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.05. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $59,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

