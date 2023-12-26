First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

First Capital Realty stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,009. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The company had revenue of C$168.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

