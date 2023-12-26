Flow Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Flow has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $128.03 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,478,118,922 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

