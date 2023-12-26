Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.99

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.99 and last traded at $128.95, with a volume of 153220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Garmin

Garmin Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 29.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.