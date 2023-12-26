Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.02

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 309898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.