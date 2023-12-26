Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0516 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $1.55 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,509.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00171013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.00537358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.00411201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00116988 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.