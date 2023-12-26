Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 25,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

