Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $282.01 million and approximately $28.50 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,149,970,751 coins and its circulating supply is 13,703,120,751 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

