Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (HBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

HBF stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.59. 5,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,196. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$9.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.38.

About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

