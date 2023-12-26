Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (HBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 9th

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:HBF traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.38. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$9.86.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile
