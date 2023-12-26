Head to Head Analysis: Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) vs. Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA)

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf -1,248.68% -9,387.23% -131.13% Connexa Sports Technologies -590.09% -212.04% -131.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and Connexa Sports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Connexa Sports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $190,000.00 50.95 -$3.51 million N/A N/A Connexa Sports Technologies $9.92 million 0.07 -$71.15 million N/A N/A

Sacks Parente Golf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Connexa Sports Technologies.

About Sacks Parente Golf

(Get Free Report)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

