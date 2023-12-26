Hedera 24 Hour Volume Hits $108.93 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $108.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00104504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00027262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,664 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,612,614,663.537994 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08970412 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $83,627,879.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

