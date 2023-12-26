Horizen Price Tops $10.78 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.78 or 0.00025493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $156.24 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00039070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,491,231 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

