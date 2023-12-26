Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Issue None Dividend of $0.45

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

