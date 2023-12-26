Huobi BTC Price Reaches $46,460.20 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $416.72 million and $11,804.77 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $46,460.20 or 1.09507204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

